Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue did not mince words after his team’s 120-119 home loss to the Miami Heat on Monday night, calling out his players’ carelessness with the ball.

“Sixteen turnovers in the second half. Same s**t over and over, man,” Lue said after the game, clearly frustrated by another self-inflicted setback that dropped the Clippers to 3-3 on the season.

Ty Lue: "16 turnovers in the 2nd half. Same shit over and over man" pic.twitter.com/Xds6qeob34 — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) November 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

The loss ended Kawhi Leonard’s 11-year win streak against the Heat and spoiled another efficient offensive performance from the Clippers. James Harden scored 29 points with eight assists, and Leonard added 27 points, four rebounds, and four assists. Despite that, Los Angeles handed the ball away 21 times, which the Heat converted into 37 points.

Miami, missing injured guard Tyler Herro, played at a blistering pace and shot 54.2 percent from the field. Bam Adebayo led the way with 25 points and 10 rebounds, while former Clipper Norman Powell scored 21 points in his return to Southern California.

Turnovers have been bothering the Clippers all season

Article Continues Below

Harden’s late turnovers proved costly. With under a minute left, he lost the ball twice, leading to four points by Adebayo that gave the Heat control. Harden responded with a three-pointer to cut the deficit to one, but Leonard’s potential game-winner at the buzzer rimmed out.

Lue said his team’s inability to adjust defensively and value possessions continues to undermine its potential.

“We have to take care of the basketball. When we don’t get shots on goal, it’s going to be a hard night for us,” he said.

The Clippers face the undefeated Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night in the second half of a back-to-back. Lue warned that another sloppy effort could lead to disaster. “If we turn the ball over like we did tonight, it won’t be close. They thrive off turning teams over and getting out in transition,” he said.

As the Clippers prepare for their toughest test yet, the message from their coach is unmistakable. Clean up the mistakes, or expect the same frustrating results.