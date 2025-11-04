The Los Angeles Clippers have gotten off to a tepid start to the 2025-26 NBA season, currently sitting at 3-3 after Monday night's home loss to the Miami Heat. Kawhi Leonard had a chance to win this game at the buzzer, but his wing three point attempt over two defenders ended up clanking off the front of the rim.

Leonard and team owner Steve Ballmer have been the subject of a months-long investigation, centered around allegations that the star took a no-show deal from the now-bankrupt company Aspiration in an effort to duck the NBA salary cap.

Now, a new development has come out in the scandal that doesn't necessarily paint the Clippers in a vindicative light.

“BREAKING: Steve Ballmer has been sued by Aspiration investors over an alleged scheme ‘to secretly funnel millions' to Kawhi Leonard,' reported Pablo Torre Finds Out on X, formerly Twitter.

Torre was the reporter who originally broke the story on the alleged no-show deal, and this latest piece of evidence certainly doesn't look good for the Clippers.

A big scandal for the Clippers

Were it not for Terry Rozier, Chauncey Billups, and the FBI, the Clippers' scandal would be arguably the biggest scandal enveloping the NBA right now. Los Angeles would not be the first (alleged) team to try to duck the league salary cap, as in the late 1990s and early 2000s, the Minnesota Timberwolves faced a similar investigation involving player Joe Smith, and ended up having to forfeit draft picks, pay fines, and face suspensions for numerous figures within the organization.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has already stated that the league's investigation will likely not be concluded by the All-Star break, at which point the Clippers will host the festivities in their home arena, the Intuit Dome. Still, Los Angeles fans and players alike would likely enjoy having this resolved as soon as possible.

The Clippers will next take the floor on Tuesday evening at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder.