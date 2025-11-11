When news broke that Brian Daboll was out as the New York Giants head coach, it left the entire NFL with one burning question: Who will coach Jaxson Dart next?

Some like the idea of bringing up Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss, reuniting him with Dart at the NFL level. Others, well, not so much. But what about ESPN's Dan Orlovsky? Who does the former Detroit Lions quarterback want to see calling plays for the red, white, and blue next fall? Well, in an appearance on ESPN's NFL Live, fans got their answer, and it's a tad out of the ordinary, considering he already coaches another NFL team: Kevin Stefanski.

“Well, the number one name that I would pay attention to if I were the Giants is what happens in Cleveland with Kevin Stefanski. If I could handpick a guy, it would be Stefanski. He's an outstanding coach, two-time Coach of the Year. I understand people in Cleveland are like, ‘This guy can't coach.' There's a lot of empirical data that would say otherwise. This is a difficult spot for the Giants,” Orlovsky declared.

“I really believe that because there's no question you need to get a guy that's going to bring the best out of Jackson Dart, obviously. But it's also when the Giants have been at their best, it's been under like a coach like a Parcells or a Tom Coughlin, a defensive-minded, hard-nosed, disciplinarian, tough, it fits the culture. It's not just offensive-centric. So it's trying to find the balance. I would go Kevin Stefanski. I would go Jesse Minster, the defensive coordinator of the Chargers. I would entertain John Gruden and maybe Matt Nagy, but Kansas City, but I would pay attention to see what's going on in Cleveland.”

On paper, Stefanski has the kind of accolades any NFL team would love in a new head coach, but his time in Cleveland has grown sour during the disastrous Deshaun Watson contract tenure. If he's fired, expect Stefanski to be one of the more interesting head coaches around, not too dissimilar to his former Coaching and Personnel Consultant, Mike Vrabel, with the Giants potentially having to sell their vision of the future against other teams like the Tennessee Titans.