The Los Angeles Clippers had concerning news to share about their leading scorer in Norman Powell during their game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

Powell was available for the first nine minutes of the game, but he subbed out with 3:13 left as he went to the locker room. The team later announced he will be out for the remainder of the contest due to right hamstring soreness, per ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly.

The news ended Powell's night, finishing with four points, a rebound, an assist, and a steal. He shot 1-of-5 from the field, missing all three of his 3-point attempts.

What's next for Clippers after Norman Powell injury

It is tough news for the Los Angeles Clippers to have Norman Powell be unavailable again due to injury, especially after having him return on Sunday.

Powell has been a big source of production for the Clippers offense this season. He is averaging 24.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.3 steals per game after 45 appearances. He is shooting 49.6% from the field, including 42.8% from downtown.

However, a knee injury kept him on the sidelines for the past few weeks. He missed the Clippers' last five games prior to Sunday, which the team went 1-4 without him.

With Powell's health being an area of concern, the team will turn to James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac, and Bogdan Bogdanovic to provide more scoring to the offense.

The Clippers currently have a 32-27 record on the season, holding the sixth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 4.5 games behind the Houston Rockets and 5.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies.

After their game against the Lakers, the Clippers will prepare for their next matchup, which will be on the road. They face the Phoenix Suns on March 4 at 10 p.m. ET.