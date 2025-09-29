The Los Angeles Clippers are currently trying to prepare for the 2025-26 NBA season while they navigate a highly publicized investigation into potentially attempting to circumvent the league salary cap by signing Kawhi Leonard to a no-show deal. The league has announced its own investigation into the matter, which could come with hefty consequences if found to be true.

The investigation was initially started because of reporting by Pablo Torre, who has continued scouring for information to build his case in recent weeks.

On Monday, Torre stopped by the Dan LeBatard Show to break down why he is also keeping an eye on former Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

“On the other side of the equation is Mark Cuban who's just endlessly talking and lots of people are wondering why,” said Torre. “And frankly I am also asking and attempting to answer the same question. And so on that front I just will have to say for now my investigation continues.”

Indeed, Cuban has been a very vocal supporter of Steve Ballmer and the Clippers ever since the investigaiton got underway.

“Mark Cuban is so explicitly off in public, seemingly in a way that no one else is willing to be. And every other conversation I have, and we have an anonymous head coach that reached out to me that's in this episode saying it's beyond obvious what happened, right? That this is embarrassing for the league,” added Torre.

A huge investigation

While some fans (many of them coincidentally of the Clippers) have accused Torre of overstepping and perhaps relishing a bit too much in the attention he's gotten from the investigation, the information he's provided thus far certainly should be alarming for Los Angeles players and staff who are hoping not to have their franchise punished to the ground by the NBA at some point in the near future.

Making matters worse for the Clippers is the fact that they have absolutely nothing to show for their alleged wrongdoing, with Leonard himself never having played a game past the second round in a Los Angeles uniform.

The Clippers will kick off their 2025-26 season on the road against the Utah Jazz on October 22.