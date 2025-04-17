The Los Angeles Clippers earned their spot in the 2025 NBA Playoffs with a thrilling 124-119 overtime victory over the Golden State Warriors on the final day of the regular season, setting them up for a first-round series against the Denver Nuggets. While the Clippers will have to wait a little bit longer to play their first postseason game at the Intuit Dome, team owner Steve Ballmer recently revealed a unique offer for fans attending L.A.'s home games that will get fans pumped.

The Clippers made the move to the Intuit Dome at the start of the 2024-25 campaign, and for the most part, it has received positive reviews from fans who have attended. With the playoffs now here, though, Ballmer is upping the ante, as fans who arrive at the Clippers upcoming playoff games 30 minutes early will receive a free Moments Collection t-shirt.

Steve Ballmer really is the best owner, he for the people @ClippersWall @VladBilik pic.twitter.com/GtimByy6Px — Lonzo Bull (@skinnysn1per) April 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Steve Ballmer, Clippers ready to go on deep playoff run

Health has been a big issue for the Clippers in recent seasons, but they are entering the postseason as healthy as they have been all year, which should help them give the Nuggets a run for their money. If Kawhi Leonard and James Harden can continue playing at the high level they have been at for the past few weeks, they will have a very good shot to send Denver packing after their chaotic conclusion to the regular season that saw them fire their head coach, Michael Malone, with just three games left before the playoffs.

Ballmer is doing his best to make sure that Los Angeles' fan base is behind their team as they gear up for this postseason push. While this offer could ultimately end up being available for only two games if things go south for the Clippers, the sentiment has earned him quite a bit of praise from fans. L.A. will kick off their opening series against Denver on Saturday, April 19 at 3:30 p.m. ET.