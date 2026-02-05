The Los Angeles Clippers have traded James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Darius Garland and a 2026 second-round pick. The deal signals a major shift in the team’s direction as they look to get younger and reshape their style of play. The trade was finalized on Tuesday and ends Harden’s run in Los Angeles after ongoing contract disagreements.

After a lopsided 124-91 loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue quickly addressed the move and said the team will be playing a “different style” going forward.

He spoke about the blockbuster trade of Harden during his postgame press conference at Intuit Dome. While discussing life after the deal, he shifted focus to Kawhi Leonard moving forward.

“With James [Harden] gone we got to play a different style of basketball and our younger guys they gotta understand… they should never be holding the basketball. Lue explained. “There's only one guy that should be holding the ball is Kawhi [Leonard].”

Because of his contract, Harden effectively controlled where he could be traded. Over the past few days, he and the Clippers worked together to find an exit that made sense for both sides.

The move gives Harden a chance to compete for a championship while he is still playing at a high level at age 36, while Los Angeles brings in two-time All-Star Garland, who at 26 can contribute right away and remain an important piece moving forward.

Harden is in his 17th NBA season and will be joining his sixth team since being selected third overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2009 draft. He spent the past three seasons with the Clippers, averaging 21.1 points, 8.5 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game.

This season, Harden is averaging 25.4 points, 8.1 assists, and 4.8 rebounds across 44 games. He continues to play at a high level as he joins a Cavaliers team that currently sits fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 31-21 record.

The Clippers, now 23-27, turn the page to a new chapter as they prepare for Friday's matchup against the Sacramento Kings, their next test in the post-Harden era.