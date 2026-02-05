James Harden is changing his zip code yet again as he is now a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded by the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

It is the latest chapter in Harden's long journey, as he continues to chase his first-ever championship.

It was an amicable separation between Harden and the Clippers, with both sides working together to find a suitable deal. The Clippers got Darius Garland and a second-round pick in exchange for the 36-year-old guard.

On Wednesday, Harden expressed his gratitude to the Clippers via a post on X.

“Thank you, Steve Ballmer, L-Frank (Lawrence Frank), and the entire Clippers organization. Two and a half years ago, you welcomed me with open arms and allowed me to be the best version of myself. To say I’m grateful is an understatement,” wrote Harden.

“I’ll forever consider myself a Clipper.”

Los Angeles acquired Harden in 2023 in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, forming a big three with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

The one-time MVP, however, did not really find success in Los Angeles, suffering back-to-back first-round exits in the playoffs.

Harden averaged 21.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 8.5 assists, and 1.3 steals in 195 games with the Clippers. ClutchPoints’ Tomer Azarly reported that Harden wanted a two-year extension worth $80 million, but the front office refused.

The 11-time All-Star has been traded four times in the last six seasons. He will team up with Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen in trying to lead the Cavaliers into a deep run in the playoffs.