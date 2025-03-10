The Los Angeles Clippers saw an injury sideline head coach Tyronn Lue for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings.

Prior to tip-off, the Clippers sent Lue home due to back pain, team reporter Brad Turner revealed. As a result, assistant Brian Shaw is the team's acting head coach for the game against the Kings.

Lue is in his ninth year as head coach in the NBA, fifth with the Clippers. He possesses an all-time record of 346-246, having won the 2016 NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

What's next for Tyronn Lue, Clippers

This is currently a minor setback for Tyronn Lue, missing Sunday's game for the Los Angeles Clippers due to the back injury.

The Clippers' performance since the All-Star break has been underwhelming. They are 3-6 after nine games, scoring 110 points on 46.5% shooting from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc. However, they are conceding 112 points, losing games by a margin of two points per game.

Los Angeles currently has a 34-29 record on the season, holding the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 1.5 games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors.

The Clippers boast a top five defense in the NBA, having the fourth-best scoring defense (108.6) and fourth-best defensive rating (110.3). However, their offense tends to be inconsistent. They rank 22nd in scoring offense (110.8) and 20th in offensive rating (112.6).

Norman Powell leads the way with numbers of 23.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists. James Harden comes next with 22.1 points, 8.5 assists and 5.7 rebounds while Kawhi Leonard puts up 18.2 points and five rebounds. Meanwhile, Ivica Zubac provides 15.9 points and 12.5 rebounds.

Following Sunday's game against the Kings, the Clippers will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the New Orleans Pelicans on March 11 at 8 p.m. ET.