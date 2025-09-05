Amidst Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and forward Kawhi Leonard's investigation conducted by the NBA, Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban weighed in on “Uncle Dennis” and his potential involvement. After Cuban claimed to side with the Clippers owner as a member of Team Ballmer, Mark believes Aspiration, the now-bankrupt company that allegedly paid Leonard for a “no-show job” endorsement deal, is responsible.

However, Uncle Dennis involvement could spell trouble for Ballmer, given his connection with the guy, as Cuban explained via Pablo Torre Finds Out with Pablo Torre.

“If you told me if you hadn't told me Uncle Dennis was the one to make the call, I would have been more likely to believe that Steve was at fault,” Cuban said. “Because if Steve knew and the minute he found out that this s*** was falling apart and these guys were a scam, he'd say, “Let me invest some more money so you can pay off Kawhi so this whole thing goes away and there's no evidence of it any longer and let's just erase all this from the books.” You don't leave this outstanding debt out there.

“And particularly once you see that they're on a path to going broke and you know potentially you understand enough and I think we've all had enough experiences with bankruptcies that those creditors are going to become public and because that's where you got the story right and so that's you know the whole due diligence smart enough to know right applies to that as well.”

From the outside looking in, Cuban believes Ballmer should know better.

“He's leaving himself so wide open in a way that he's going to be smart enough not to be if he's truly breaking the rules,” Cuban added. “If Ballmer was involved and he just immediately squared the circle, to use your term, the minute things went sour, he's a f****** moron.”

Steve Ballmer has not spoken to Clippers' Kawhi Leonard

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has not spoken to Kawhi Leonard about the allegation levied against them. Ballmer revealed this in an interview with ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne on SportsCenter.

“I have not [spoken to Leonard about the allegations], no. It's really his business with Aspiration, so I wouldn't ask about it, no,” Ballmer said.

"It's really his business with Aspiration, so I wouldn't ask about it no." Steve Ballmer says he hasn't been in contact with Kawhi Leonard 🗣️ (via @espn)pic.twitter.com/RA5WqOyRKq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 5, 2025

The NBA has yet to reports findings from its investigation into Clippers' Ballmer and Leonard.