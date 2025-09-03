Mark Cuban has stepped into the spotlight to defend Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and star forward Kawhi Leonard after fresh controversy erupted, per SI. A recent investigative report from journalist Pablo Torre suggested the franchise may have skirted NBA salary cap rules by channeling extra money to Leonard through an endorsement deal with the failed sustainability company Aspiration.

Cuban, who now holds a minority stake in the Dallas Mavericks, didn’t hesitate to clap back. On social media, he declared, “I’m on Team Ballmer,” before dismantling the idea that Ballmer orchestrated any scheme. Cuban argued that no owner in his right mind would risk his franchise or personal reputation by tying illegal payments to a company that later collapsed into bankruptcy.

I’m on Team Ballmer. As much as I wish they circumvented the salary cap, First Steve isn’t that dumb. If he did try to feed KL money, knowing what was at stake for him personally, and his team, do you think he would let the company go bankrupt ? Knowing all creditors would… https://t.co/AxvMoLmPv7 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 3, 2025

“They got scammed by Aspiration, along with many others,” Cuban explained, reminding fans that the company’s co-founder recently admitted guilt in a massive $248 million fraud case. Cuban then shifted his focus to Torre, criticizing the journalist for not investigating how the scam was actually carried out, instead opting to paint Ballmer as the villain.

Clippers push back on accusations

Article Continues Below

The Clippers organization echoed Cuban’s stance, releasing a statement denying any wrongdoing. The team insisted neither Ballmer nor the franchise was aware of fraudulent activity until government authorities began digging into Aspiration’s books. According to the Clippers, the suggestion that Leonard received improper payments tied to the endorsement is baseless.

Aspiration’s downfall has complicated matters. Once marketed as an eco-friendly financial firm, it crumbled after years of internal mismanagement and criminal deception. Its collapse provided a messy backdrop for Torre’s accusations, sparking debates across NBA circles about whether owners find creative loopholes to keep stars happy.

Cuban’s voice carries weight in these conversations. As someone who ran the Mavericks for more than two decades, he knows how scrutinized financial dealings become in a league built on competitive balance. By siding firmly with Ballmer, he not only defends a fellow owner but also suggests that the real culprits were corporate fraudsters, not the Clippers’ front office.

What remains certain is that the story won’t fade quickly. With Ballmer, Leonard, and now Mark Cuban tied to the drama, the NBA world will keep watching as more details surface.