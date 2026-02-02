The Los Angeles Clippers have been playing some improved basketball since the calendar turned to 2026, closing in on the .500 mark after their disastrous start to the season. The team's resurgence has quieted down speculation that they might look to be sellers at the upcoming NBA trade deadline, which is set for Thursday afternoon.

Still, one player whom many thought would already have been moved at this point in time is Chris Paul, who was sent away from the team during an earlier road trip.

Now, more information is coming to light on where things stand on the Paul front.

“We know they want to move off of Chris Paul and Kobe Brown. Bogdan Bogdanovic is also another contract that I think affords the most financial flexibility… as it stands, I'm not hearing anything as to traction on any trade for Chris Paul,” reported Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints on X, formerly Twitter, via Clutch Scoops.

Azarly noted the leaguewide sweepstakes for Giannis Antetokounmpo as a reason for why teams are hesitant to make moves at this point.

Paul remains a member of the Clippers roster but has not been with the team since they bizarrely sent him home between a game against the Miami Heat and a game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Since then, the Clippers have turned things around, and would be in the postseason if the regular year ended today as members of the play-in tournament.

Meanwhile, Paul didn't exactly put up great production in his limited playing time with the Clippers earlier this year, so it doesn't seem that other teams are lining up to acquire his services.

Still, the Clippers obviously would rather move him and get something in return rather than continue to essentially pay him to not show up.

In any case, the Clippers will next take the court on Monday evening vs the Philadelphia 76ers.