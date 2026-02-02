There are not a lot of better players than Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard when he's healthy.

If he is on the court, Leonard is always tough to slow down, and during one of the plays in Sunday night's game against the Phoenix Suns on the road, “The Klaw” showed that by slicing through the home team's defense like a hot knife through butter.

Look at how Leonard easily broke down the Suns' defense for an easy and thunderous two-handed throwdown finish.

Kawhi Leonard elevates for the SLAM 😤pic.twitter.com/twm6Wd5pI4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 2, 2026

With the Clippers setting high screens for Leonard, the Suns didn't have enough bodies left at home to protect the paint.

After Leonard got by Ivica Zubac's pick, he saw a wide-open late and attacked it, using his momentum to get a nice lift for his dunk.

Royce O'Neale and Grayson Allen knew what was coming, but they couldn’t fully commit to defending the paint with two Clippers shooters stationed on either side of the 3-point area. As a result, they were late on defense against Leonard, who had already taken off before they could stop him.

Perhaps there was a little bit of emotion to that dunk by Leonard, who is widely considered one of the biggest 2026 NBA All-Star snubs. Despite having a strong season with the Clippers, theformer San Diego State Aztecs star did not get an All-Star nod.

The 34-year-old Leonard entered the Suns game at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix with season averages of 27.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 49.6 percent from the floor and 39.5 percent from behind the arc.