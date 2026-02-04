The LA Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers have finalized a blockbuster trade that reshapes both rosters, sending veteran James Harden to the Cavs in exchange for 26-year-old guard Darius Garland and a 2026 second-round pick. This significant exchange comes as the Clippers prioritize long-term salary cap flexibility for the summer of 2027, a strategy that previously led to the departures of other key veterans.

While Harden has performed at a high level this season, averaging over 25 points per game, the team was unwilling to commit to a long-term deal beyond the 2026-27 season.

Consequently, the front office worked with the 36-year-old guard to find a destination that suited his veteran status, eventually landing on a Cavaliers team currently pushing for a deep postseason run in the Eastern Conference.

As reported by Essentially Sports, the acquisition of Garland brings both excitement and medical scrutiny to Los Angeles.

The two-time All-Star has been nursing a Grade 1 right great toe sprain, an injury that has sidelined him for the past nine games and limited him to just 26 appearances this season.

However, sources familiar with his recovery are optimistic, stating that Garland is expected to be available shortly after the NBA All-Star break. He could make his debut as early as February 19 against the Denver Nuggets at the Intuit Dome.

Garland reportedly views this move as a fresh start, expressing confidence in his fit as the team's primary point guard under coach Tyronn Lue and his ability to complement Kawhi Leonard.

This shakeup follows growing concerns in Cleveland regarding the long-term viability of the Garland and Donovan Mitchell backcourt, which failed to yield significant playoff success.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst noted that while moving a core piece is always difficult, the Cavaliers felt a change was necessary to alleviate the heavy lifting required of Mitchell, and that Garland's injuries ended up not being a problem at all.

The trade reportedly stunned the Clippers locker room, with Kawhi Leonard expressing genuine surprise after a recent game, but the organization remains focused on balancing immediate needs with their 2027 financial goals.