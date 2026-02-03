The Cleveland Cavaliers recently signaled a shift in their roster strategy by acquiring Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis in a multi-team deal that moved DeAndre Hunter to Sacramento. While Schroder was brought in to bolster the backcourt, his arrival has intensified speculation regarding the future of starting point guard Darius Garland. ESPN insider Brian Windhorst noted on the Hoop Collective Podcast that it is not off the board for the Cavs to look at moving Garland before the NBA Thursday trade deadline.

Windhorst explained that while breaking up the core four would require threading the needle, the struggles of the 2025-26 season have left Donovan Mitchell to carry the heavy lifting, making a significant change more plausible than in previous years.

This possibility of a core shakeup gained traction mid-game during a Clippers matchup against the 76ers, as reports surfaced of advanced talks for a blockbuster swap involving Garland and James Harden.

”The idea of this deal struck league executives as potentially awkward for both teams, particularly due to the conflicting timelines of the players involved. While Harden is having a strong season, his veteran status contrasts with the younger Cavaliers roster,” Windhorst told, reported by him in ESPN.

Furthermore, Windhorst pointed out that Garland is currently dealing with issues with both big toes. Although sources indicate he is making progress after missing two weeks with a right toe sprain, there is significant concern among league personnel about whether these injuries could become a longer-term issue that hampers his future production.

The news of these negotiations was a shock to the Clippers locker room, with Kawhi Leonard expressing genuine surprise after the blowout loss to Philadelphia. Leonard stated that hearing about such major trade rumors while he was still on the court was definitely a surprise, though he remains trusting of the front office.

His teammate John Collins echoed this sentiment, describing the potential trade as something out of left field, given the team's recent turnaround of winning seventeen of their last 21 games.

As the February 5th deadline approaches, both franchises are weighing the risks of such a high-profile exchange.