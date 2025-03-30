The Los Angeles Clippers will be facing the Cleveland Cavaliers, and there's a chance that one of their key players may not be on the floor. With the Clippers on the first night of a back-to-back, Kawhi Leonard's availability could be up in the air which is by no surprise.

The Clippers have been playing some of their best basketball down the stretch of the season, and with the No. 6 seed still up for grabs, they'll need to lock in to have a chance to get the spot. Health will be an important part of what they do with a few games remaining in the regular season, and more specifically, it'll be important for Leonard to be healthy.

Kawhi Leonard's injury status vs. Cavs

Kawhi Leonard is listed as out against the Cavs, which is no surprise considering that they are playing the first game of a back-to-back. The Clippers have been cautious of Leonard's health, and they've made sure that they gradually increase his minutes as the season progresses.

As Leonard continues to progress through the season, he's also been playing some good basketball down this stretch. After their last win against the Cavs, Leonard spoke about playing at a high level and helping the team get a win.

“I'm not trying to get back to a certain point,” Leonard said via Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints. “It's about what's in front of me, and I've always said that. It's nothing to do with the past. It's just about being better, being better in my role this year and what's in front of me.”

The Clippers have got some solid wins over the past few weeks, and it looks like they're ready for the postseason. There's no doubt that by the end of the season, they've given themselves a chance to compete for a spot, but it all depends on what the Timberwolves and Warriors do. It may come down to the final game of the season to determine where they are seeded, but if they continue to play at the level they're at now, they can keep the No. 6 seed.

For the past few seasons, the Clippers have fallen short during playoff time because of the injuries to Leonard, but things may be different this time around. With Leonard looking healthy and the Clippers managing his playing time, there's a good chance that he'll be ready to go when the postseason arrives.