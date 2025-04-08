The Los Angeles Clippers will host the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night at Intuit Dome. Kawhi Leonard is questionable on the team's injury report due to right knee injury management.

Here's everything we know about Leonard's injury and playing status vs. the Spurs.

Kawhi Leonard injury status vs. Spurs

The Clippers have been managing the star forward's knee injury since he missed the first two months of the season. However, Leonard played in a back-to-back on Friday and Saturday for the first time this season. A questionable tag for Tuesday's matchup indicates Los Angeles is deliberating whether to make him available for his third game in five nights.

Leonard has returned to All-Star form over the last month. The 33-year-old has averaged 25.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.2 assist and 1.8 steals on 53/42/83 shooting splits while appearing in 16 of the Clippers' previous 19 games. Los Angeles has posted a 14-5 record with the NBA's top net rating (12.5) during that span.

Tuesday's game will have significant playoff seeding ramifications. The Clippers are part of a logjam in the middle of the Western Conference standings. Tyronn Lue's squad holds the same record as the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies (46-32) but sits in fifth place due to a tiebreaker. All three teams are a half-game behind the Denver Nuggets in fourth.

If the season ended today, the Clippers would face the Nuggets in the 4-5 matchup before a likely second-round matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Meanwhile, the Spurs have been eliminated and are virtually locked into the eighth spot in the draft lottery standings. San Antonio has lost seven of its previous eight games. The team has ruled out Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox for the season, and Jeremy Sochan will miss the Clippers matchup due to lower back inflammation.

Amir Coffey will miss his fifth straight game for Los Angeles on Tuesday due to left knee inflammation.

So, regarding whether Kawhi Leonard is playing tonight vs. the Spurs, his health will be the Clippers' number one priority entering the playoffs. However, each of the team's remaining four games will be significant amid the race to avoid the West play-in tournament.

Clippers injury report

Kawhi Leonard: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Right Knee; Injury Management

Amir Coffey: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Knee; Inflammation

Spurs injury report

De'Aaron Fox: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Fifth Finger; Extensor Tendon Surgery

Riley Minix: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Shoulder; Labrum Surgery

Jeremy Sochan: Out – Injury/Illness – Low Back; Inflammation

Victor Wembanyama: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Shoulder; Deep Vein Thrombosis