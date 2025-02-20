U.S. President Donald Trump shared some important news regarding the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Trump announced on Thursday the National Garden of American Heroes will include statues of African American icons. This was where he mentioned Bryant as one of the national figures.

“Martin Luther King Jr., Muhammad Ali. Not a bad athlete, what do you think, Muhammad, not too bad, and the late Kobe Bryant. People love Kobe Bryant. We're going to save Tiger Woods for another time,” Trump said.

The full list of African American icons Trump said will have a statue in the garden are Bryant, Luther King Jr., Ali, Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Billie Holiday, Aretha Franklin, Coretta Scott King, Frederick Douglas, and Jackie Robinson.

Impact Kobe Bryant had off the court

Even though Kobe Bryant is gone, it doesn't mean people have forgotten the impact he had on the Los Angeles Lakers, the league, and the rest of the world.

Besides his legendary Lakers career where he won five championships from 1996 to 2016, his philanthropy made significant contributions to local communities. During his lifetime, Bryant granted over 200 requests for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

He and his wife Vanessa founded the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation (KVBFF), “helping young people in need, encouraging the development of physical and social skills through sports and assisting the homeless.” Bryant's legacy on and off the court will forever remain intact.

