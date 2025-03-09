LeBron James entered TD Garden Center ready for primetime with the Los Angeles Lakers. He leaves the Boston Celtics loss with a concerning injury prognosis.

James left the 111-101 loss with a left groin injury. He left at the 6:44 mark in the fourth quarter. The Lakers and their fans received this update via ESPN NBA reporter Dave McMenamin after the game.

“It is too early to project an accurate timetable for how long LeBron James could miss because of his left groin injury, sources told ESPN,” McMenamin wrote. “However, one source said the initial thought is that it will sideline James for a matter of weeks, not a matter of days. “

The fact it's “weeks,” not days, brings concern for the Lake Show. This team is gunning for a high playoff seed in the Western Conference with 20 games left. James' ailment could sideline him for the rest of March.

James settled for 35 total minutes and scored 22 points. He grabbed 14 rebounds and dished out nine assists. James even joked with Richard Jefferson before the game. But left with the concerning ailment.

“Look at it each day to see if it gets better and take the proper measurements.” Also mentions how it isn't “much of a concern” LeBron James gives an update on his groin injury 👀

LeBron James weighs in on latest injury

Talking to reporters after the game about his injury, James broke down his experience with the groin injury, breaking down his basic plans for the next few days and weeks.

“Look at each day to see if it gets better and take the proper measures to see what I can do moving forward,” James said.

Asked how he typically deals with situations like this, James noted he just takes it a day at a time, as he plans on working with Mike Dunleavy Sr. to make sure he has the best chance to play moving forward.

“I don't know,” James said. “I get right with Mike, and I try to figure out what the best case scenario is, the best case of playing going forward.”

Will James be able to return for the Lakers in March? Will the Lakers hold him out until the playoffs? And what seed will they be when the postseason does begin? Fans will find out as the season progresses.