LeBron James knows when to get locked in for a big game. But he knows when to spark cackles among viewers. He pulled off a humorous moment before the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics heavyweight battle Saturday, involving Richard Jefferson.

The ESPN color commentator Jefferson appeared to try to get his mic going. Jefferson was at TD Garden Center to help preview the epic interconference showdown. James, however, caught him by surprise.

The four-time NBA champion secretly walked up on Jefferson from behind and leaned his head on his shoulder. That move freaked out Jefferson, and led to laughs from both men.

LeBron got RJ with the sneak attack 😂 Lakers-Celtics now on ABC/ESPN+ 📺 pic.twitter.com/0PMRlwGkwk — ESPN (@espn) March 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

James and Jefferson then shared some playful jabs toward one another. All this occurred before the opening tip of the potential NBA Finals preview. Plus before the Lakers rolled with a new center for the matchup.

Fans react to LeBron James/Richard Jefferson before Lakers game

Viewers and fans who watched the ordeal didn't take long to react. Most took to X to share their reactions.

“Looked like RJ told him to never do that again,” one fan said with a laughing emoji.

Another fan chimed in by saying “I love how Bron still acts like a kid.”

Jefferson and James do have a past history together. Both are past NBA champion teammates. One fan account reminded people online of that.

“Richard Jefferson means so much to LeBron James and was the heart of the Cavaliers when they came back 3-1 to win the NBA Championship,” the account shared.

The fan is referring to the 2016 Cavaliers team. That one knocked off a Golden State Warriors team that broke the NBA record for 73 regular season victories. The Warriors also were one win away from beating the Cavs for the title. However, James and the Cavs pulled out the epic comeback from being down 3-1. And also ended the city of Cleveland's longest-running title drought across every major professional sport.

James, meanwhile, was all in for the Lakers afterward against their biggest rival. L.A. jumped out to a 26-23 lead at the 2:30 mark of the first quarter.