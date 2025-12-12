The Atlanta Braves continued their aggressive offseason moves with the signing of right-hander Robert Suarez, who turned down multiple offers to ink a three-year, $45 million deal with Atlanta. The veteran closer’s decision has quickly become one of the most discussed signings of the winter.

Not only did Suarez lead the National League in saves last season, but his choice also says plenty about the current state of the Braves’ bullpen in 2026. With Raisel Iglesias locked in for one more year, Suarez is expected to start as the primary setup man before potentially taking over as closer in 2027 and 2028.

When asked why he picked Atlanta, Suarez offered clarity. In an article written by MLB.com’s Manny Randhawa and Marc Bowman, the reporters shared Suarez’s words about what led him to join the Braves.

“I had plenty of conversations with other teams but at the end of the day, I just continued to hear so many good things about this [Braves] clubhouse, this team, this organization, the way they treat their players and the city of Atlanta itself. This was the right decision for me, and I couldn’t be happier. My family couldn’t be happier either.”

Coming off back-to-back All-Star seasons with the San Diego Padres, the 34-year-old closer posted a career-best 2.88 FIP and finished second in all of Major League Baseball with 40 saves during the 2025 season, further cementing his reputation as one of the most reliable late-inning arms in the game.

By prioritizing elite late-inning arms, the Braves have built a proven formula designed to shorten games, protect leads, and give their starters more flexibility. After a disappointing 2025 campaign that exposed cracks in the Atlanta bullpen, this aggressive approach signals a clear shift in strategy. The latest move is less about money and more about winning — a theme that continues to define Atlanta’s determined and purposeful offseason push toward contention.