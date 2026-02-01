The seventh installment of the Los Angeles Lakers' current road trip takes them to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks on Sunday night. The inconsistent Lakers are hoping to get Austin Reaves back for the game, with the star guard questionable to return from a month-long absence. Here is everything we know about Austin Reaves' injury and his playing status against the Knicks.

Austin Reaves' injury status vs. Knicks

The Lakers have been without Reaves since Christmas, when he suffered a calf strain in a loss to the Houston Rockets. The 27-year-old has been slowly working his way back since then, and the team has listed him as questionable for the last week before downgrading him ahead of tip-off. Los Angeles again has him listed as questionable to face the Knicks, as of gameday morning.

Reaves' return appears imminent, but his recent activity on the injury report makes it difficult to gauge his true progression. As of Sunday, he has missed the Lakers' last 18 games, during which they have gone 10-8.

Head coach JJ Redick has been starting Marcus Smart in Reaves' place, to generally positive results. Smart has averaged 9.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists in January, while shooting 38.2 percent from deep. Although not the same defender he once was, Smart's impact on that end of the court also fits better alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

While the Lakers enter Sunday night's matchup off a big victory over the Washington Wizards, they now face a Knicks team brimming with confidence, riding a five-game win streak. Los Angeles would love to get Reaves back for that game against a resurgent New York defense that has held teams to just 90.2 points per game during its current win streak.

Should Reaves return, the Lakers would be back to full strength for the first time in over a month. The Knicks will only be without backup guard Miles McBride, who has missed the last two games with an ankle injury.

Lakers injury report

Bronny James — Questionable, lower left leg soreness

Austin Reaves — Questionable, left calf strain

Adou Thiero — OUT, MCL sprain

Knicks injury report

Pacome Dadiet — Questionable, G League

Trey Jemison III —‚Questionable, G League

Miles McBride — OUT, left ankle injury management

Kevin McCullar Jr. — Questionable, G League