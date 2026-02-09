The Memphis Grizzlies visit the Golden State Warriors on Monday night. Stephen Curry is on the injury report, listed as out. Curry has been dealing with right patellofemoral pain syndrome, which has forced him to miss several games. Here's everything we know about Stephen Curry's injury and his playing status vs. the Grizzlies.

Stephen Curry injury status vs. Grizzlies

Given that Stephen Curry is out on the injury report, the assumption is that he will not be suiting up against the Grizzlies. Curry could be out through the All-Star break. In a 105-99 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Warriors fell to 28-25 on the season.

The Warriors surrendered their sixth loss in nine tries, including losses to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Detroit Pistons, the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Dallas Mavericks. Curry's last appearance was in the Warriors' 131-124 loss to the Pistons on January 30.

Curry finished with 23 points. Amid another All-Star campaign, Curry has averaged 27.2 points on 46.8% shooting, 4.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 39 games this season. After hosting the Grizzlies, the Warriors will host the Spurs on Wednesday, which will be the final game before the All-Star break, and Curry's last opportunity to suit up before then.

As for whether Stephen Curry is playing tonight against the Grizzlies, the answer is no.

Warriors injury report

Jimmy Butler III — Out — Right ACL; tear

LJ Cryer — Out — Left hamstring; injury management

Seth Curry — Out — Left sciatic nerve irritation

Stephen Curry — Out — Right patellofemoral pain syndrome

Kristaps Porzingis — Out — Left Achilles tendon; injury management

Grizzlies injury report

Santi Aldama — Out — Right knee; injury management

Brandon Clarke — Out — Right calf strain

Walter Clayton Jr. — Out — Right calf contusion

Zach Edey — Out — Right ankle; stress reaction

Ja Morant — Out — Left elbow; UCL sprain