JJ Redick took NBA playoff losses before as a player. But the Los Angeles Lakers head coach received a fierce baptism in his postseason coaching debut Saturday. Redick watched his Lakers get pummeled by the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-95.

The Saturday effort sparked a flurry of angry fans. Most took to X in blasting the first-year Lakers head coach.

“It is over our defense has too many holes plus Redick is trash letting our offense be iso ball after a week of prep,” one fan shared on X.

One fan went as far as demanding a coaching change should happen.

How Game 1 unraveled for JJ Redick, Lakers vs. Timberwolves

If the Lakers threw the first punch, the T-Wolves delivered the haymaker.

Los Angeles jumped out to a 28-21 lead. Minnesota started to ignite in the second — scoring the first five points in that period. Austin Reaves hit a seven-foot pullup shot to break the early run. But the Timberwolves chipped away, with Nickell Alexander-Walker and Naz Reid scoring the next five points for the visitors. Jaden McDaniels then scored the next five points to build the lead to 35-30.

LeBron James then executed an unthinkable hustle play. James chased down Alexander-Walker for an epic block. But that became the last marquee highlight for the Lakers.

Minnesota increased its lead to 47-34 before settling for an 11-point halftime lead. That Lakers' deficit rose to 22 to start the third. McDaniels hit a 23-foot three off the Anthony Edwards assist. Julius Randle followed with his own three. McDaniels and Edwards handed the T-Wolves their 68th and 70th point, respectively, in the third.

Luka Doncic hit a 41-foot three to close out the third. Plus slice the lead to 16. But Minnesota buried the Lakers to open this playoff matchup of the third and sixth seed of the Western Conference. And sparked some Redick detractors.