Anthony Davis had a dominant first quarter in Monday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets, making NBA history in the process.

Davis overwhelmed the Hornets inside the paint with his scoring and rebounding ability to begin the matchup. He finished with a double-double of 21 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks on 9-of-12 shooting from the field following the final buzzer of the period.

It marked the first time since 1996 that a player had at least 21 points and 11 rebounds in any quarter. Not only that, but Davis also became the second player in NBA history to have a quarter of at least 20 points and 10 rebounds after Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo achieved the feat in 2023.

What's next for Anthony Davis, Lakers

This might be Anthony Davis' response to not being named a starter for the West's All Star roster.

While fellow co-star LeBron James earned his place as expected, Davis seems to have been snubbed in favor of Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic to fill out the starting frontcourt. He will likely be named a reserve, but he would have been deserving of a spot as a starter.

Nonetheless, Davis is performing at a high level for the Lakers this season. He is averaging 25.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.2 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game after 40 appearances. He has racked up 31 double-doubles so far, coming off an astounding 36-point, 13-rebound outing against the Golden State Warriors this past Saturday.

Los Angeles has done well in their first season under new head coach JJ Redick, having a 25-18 record so far as they are in the mix for a playoff spot. They currently sit at fifth place, two games behind the Denver Nuggets for the fourth spot and 4.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the third seed.

After Monday's game against the Hornets, the Lakers will finish their January slate with two encounters against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday and Washington Wizards on Jan. 30.