LeBron James distracted multiple opposing defenders as he found himself an easy dunk highlight in the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night.

James is midway through his NBA-record 23rd season, his eighth with the Lakers. He hopes to make one last deep run with the franchise as he progresses through the final years of his legendary career.

He is not done making highlights with his star talent, which he showed off in Los Angeles' contest against Portland. The play happened midway through the second quarter as James was at the top of the key. He pretended to take a 3-pointer as he got two defenders to fall for it, having an open lane to the paint as he threw down a thunderous one-handed dunk.

LeBron James fakes MULTIPLE defenders and storms down the lane for the jam 😤 pic.twitter.com/h6KgfYDPqb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 18, 2026

How LeBron James, Lakers played against Blazers

Article Continues Below

It was a great highlight for LeBron James to add to his long catalogue. However, his efforts weren't enough as the Lakers suffered a 132-116 road loss to the Blazers.

Los Angeles had a poor defensive start, giving up 40 points in the first quarter. They played catch up for the remainder of the game, being unable to ignite a run to take control as Portland kept them from making a rally.

Five players scored in double-digits for Los Angeles in the loss, including James. He finished with a stat line of 20 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, two blocks, and one steal. He shot 6-of-16 from the field, including 1-of-3 from beyond the arc, and 7-of-7 from the free-throw line. Marcus Smart led the team in scoring with 25 points and two rebounds, Drew Timme came next with 21 points and four assists, Maxi Kleber had 11 points and five rebounds, while Rui Hachimura provided 11 points and two steals.

Los Angeles fell to a 24-16 record on the season, holding the sixth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are even with the Phoenix Suns while trailing the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Lakers will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 18 at 9:30 p.m. ET.