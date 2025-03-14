Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James seems to be making steady progress in his recovery from a recent groin injury.

James injured his groin during the Lakers' matchup against the Boston Celtics on March 8. He has since missed the last two games, including Thursday's contest against the Milwaukee Bucks.

However, TNT's Jared Greenberg had a big update on James' recovery timetable. Ahead of the Lakers' game against the Bucks, he anticipates an evaluation and update on the star player sometime next week.

“Expect an evaluation and update on LeBron early next week,” Greenberg said.

How Lakers played against Bucks without LeBron James

In their second straight game without LeBron James due to the injury, the Los Angeles Lakers lost in a 126-106 blowout to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.

Aside from Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, the Lakers were unable to get more offensive production from the rest of the supporting cast. This allowed the Bucks to take the momentum in the second half, winning 31-19 in the third quarter and never looking back.

Doncic finished with 45 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, and two steals. He shot 14-of-27 from the field, including 7-of-13 from beyond the arc. Austin Reaves followed suit with 28 points and eight rebounds, while Dalton Knecht provided 10 points, five rebounds and three assists off the bench.

Los Angeles fell to 40-24 on the season but maintain their grasp of the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are even with the Houston Rockets while trailing the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies by one game.

After Thursday's loss to the Bucks, marking their third straight, the Lakers will look to rebound in their next road contest. They face the Nuggets on March 14 at – p.m. ET.