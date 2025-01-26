When watching Stephen Curry, sometimes you get mesmerized by some of the things that he's able to do on the court. For Anthony Davis, he was recently shocked by what Curry did, and it wasn't in the guard's favor.

As the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors faced off, Curry was at the free throw looking to continue his streak of 37 straight makes. Unfortunately for Curry, he missed, but Davis was quite surprised and said “Oh s—” while grabbing the ball off the rim.

You could say that it worked in Davis' favor because the Lakers ended up winning the game, but it was still a shock to him that Curry missed the free throw. Regardless, Davis still has a ton of respect for Curry and what he's been able to do throughout the course of his career for a long period of time.

Davis recently opened up about Curry and LeBron James' longevity in a sit-down interview with ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Obviously we see him now a couple times a year, every season, but for them to be at their age and still doing what they're doing at a very high elite level, it's inspiring,” Anthony Davis said. “You know, you want to play a long time in this league. You want to do the things that they've done, the points and all the accolades and all that. And you just kind of see people around the age, like I said, kind of just fade off. But it's like they're not fading off they just kind of like staying neutral, staying even like it's no dip in the game, but I mean when you put so much work into your craft, it makes sense why these guys, you know, are still performing at this level.”

It is amazing what Curry and James have been able to accomplish through many years in the league, and hopefully, Davis can have that same trajectory in his career.