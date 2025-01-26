The Golden State Warriors failed once again to build momentum coming off a nice win, falling 118-108 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night at the Chase Center. The Warriors trailed by just one point at halftime but faltered in the second half, with star Stephen Curry the main culprit of the struggles after the break. In fact, Curry went scoreless in the second half by missing all eight of his shot attempts, including four 3-pointers. This marks the first time in the four-time NBA champion's illustrious career that he has gone scoreless in a half while taking at least eight shots.

Curry finished the night shooting just 4-of-17 from the field and 2-of-9 from 3-point range. The Warriors star did have a stellar first half, scoring 13 points and handing out five assists to help the Dubs stay competitive. But he just couldn't get anything going in the latter two quarters as the Lakers took control of the game. Golden State dropped back below .500 with the loss to sit at 22-23 on the season.

While Curry has been dealing with some nagging injuries, including a right thumb issue, he wasn't in the business of making excuses after the game.

“It sucks, but it’s not an excuse for anything,” Curry said, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater. “Gotta play through it. I went 8-for-8 with it. It’s just something that’s been lingering.”

The 8-for-8 Curry is referring to is when he made all eight 3-point attempts in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 2, so he has been dealing with this for a while now. The Warriors legend is still shooting a solid 45.6% overall and 40.8% from 3-point range in January, but he has been a bit more inconsistent than usual.

Warriors' inconsistency continues

Inconsistency has been the name of the game for the Warriors this season. Since their 12-3 start, Golden State hasn't been able to string together many wins. The team hasn't won three games in a row since mid-November and is constantly blowing games.

The Warriors were riding high coming into Saturday's game, having destroyed the Chicago Bulls 131-106 behind a historic performance by the bench. The bench delivered again vs. the Lakers, but it wasn't enough to make up for Curry's rough night.

As the Dubs near the trade deadline, everybody is wondering whether they're going to make any more upgrades. The Dennis Schroder trade hasn't worked out as hoped and signs point to Golden State not making a splash, with Curry, Draymond Green and Steve Kerr all stressing the importance of not making any “desperate” moves.

This mindset has frustrated many fans given it's obvious Curry needs more help to have a chance at competing. Watching Curry suffer through a brutal night like Saturday makes it all the more painful.