The Tennessee Titans will welcome back wide receiver Calvin Ridley for their Week 11 matchup against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Ridley, listed as questionable, has missed the team’s previous three games due to a hamstring injury but is expected to play following three limited practices after the Titans’ Week 10 bye, according to a late update by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“Titans WR Calvin Ridley (questionable, hamstring) is expected to play Sunday vs. Houston, per source,” Fowler wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Ridley suffered the hamstring injury in Week 6 versus the Las Vegas Raiders after catching one pass for 18 yards. The 30-year-old veteran has appeared in six games this season, cashing in 16 receptions for 290 yards on 35 targets. He has yet to score a touchdown this season, but has posted 18.1 yards per catch. He has produced two 50-yard-plus games, including a 131-yard outing against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5.

His absence has forced teammates Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike, Tyler Lockett, and Van Jefferson to shoulder the receiving load, though injuries to Lockett following Week 7 have further depleted the corps.

Article Continues Below

Tennessee enters Week 11 at 1-8, winless at home, ranking last in the NFL in total offense (244 yards per game) and points scored (14.4 per game). Rookie quarterback Cam Ward has thrown for 1,760 yards, five touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing 57.6% of his passes at 195.6 yards per game. Running back Tony Pollard leads the ground game with 480 rushing yards (53.3 per game) and two touchdowns, also adding 143 receiving yards on 19 catches.

Defensively, the Titans’ front seven has produced sporadically. Cedric Gray leads the team with 87 tackles, 1.0 sack, and 5.0 tackles for loss. Jeffery Simmons has 30 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and 4.5 sacks, while Cody Barton and Amani Hooker add 51 and 48 tackles, respectively.

Sunday’s game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET.