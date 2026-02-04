Austin Reaves is back, and he’s bringing his signature wit with him. After missing 19 games with a strained left calf, the Los Angeles Lakers guard finally returned to action on Tuesday night, and he didn't waste any time reminding everyone why he's a fan favorite, both for his play and his post-game quotes.

The Lakers cruised to a 125-109 victory over the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center, but for Reaves, the real win was simply escaping the boredom of the sidelines. Speaking to reporters after the game, Reaves gave a hilarious breakdown of his five-week absence.

“I've been bored for a little over a month now. Sitting on the bench sucks,” Reaves joked. “Think all I did for the month and a half was yell at the refs. That's no fun. It's better to yell at them on the court.”

Despite the layoff, Reaves looked sharp in his return. Coming off the bench on a minutes restriction, he tallied 15 points and one assist in just 21 minutes of play. Reaves shot 8-of-10 from the free-throw line and connected on a timely three-pointer in the third quarter that helped snuff out a brief Brooklyn rally.

The Lakers (30-19) dominated from the jump, opening the game on a 45-23 tear in the first quarter. LeBron James led the way with 25 points and three rebounds, while Luka Doncic added 24 points and six boards of his own. Jake LaRavia also continued his strong play, chipping in 18 points. For the Brooklyn Nets, Michael Porter Jr. led the effort with 21 points and 10 rebounds, but they couldn't overcome a Lakers squad that shot over 80% from the field in the opening frame.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick emphasized how much the team missed Reaves' “competitive spirit,” and his return comes at a perfect time as Los Angeles looks to solidify its playoff positioning in a crowded Western Conference.