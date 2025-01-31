There's a surprising Austin Reaves' reason why the Lakers are not interested in trading for Sacramento Kings star point guard De'Aron Fox. Los Angeles' divisional rival set the NBA world on fire when they announced they were open to trade talks for Fox. Sacramento has already received multiple trade offers for the 2023 All-Star and is set to receive a haul if they deal him. However, it looks like Los Angeles will not be one of those trade candidates.

NBA Insider Jake Fischer for The Stein Line confirmed what the Lakers and Fox's outlooks on a potential blockbuster deal are.

“Among the reasons why the Lakers are not Fox's preferred destination: Klutch has direct knowledge of many Lakers dealings thanks to its representation of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Which means Klutch knows, as sources tell The Stein Line, that the Lakers have zero intention of parting with Sacramento's presumed top target in any Fox discussions: Austin Reaves.”

The Lakers might be making a huge mistake

Trading for the Kings' star is, overall, very unlikely for the Lakers. Los Angeles and Sacramento have a storied rivalry, meaning it will require an offer the Kings cannot refuse to deal their point guard down south. Los Angeles has indicated that it is willing to send most of its draft capital for the right star. But even that, along with Austin Reaves, might not be enough.

The starting shooting guard is having a career year with the franchise. Reaves is averaging a personal best of 18.2 points and 6.1 assists per game. He is also on a four-year, $56 million contract. This deal looks like a bargain for the Lakers now. However, since the Lakers are over the first apron, they'd have to include a few more contracts to trade for Fox. This means Reaves and draft capital would not be enough in a potential deal.

However, if Los Angeles has the assets to pull off this blockbuster, Reaves should not be the reason why it doesn't pull the trigger. De'Arron Fox is one of the best point guards in the NBA. He is averaging 25.1 points, 6.2 assists, and 5.0 rebounds this season and is only a year older than Austin Reaves.

Fox has been instrumental in the Sacramento Kings' resurrection, leading them to the three-seed two years ago. That effort broke the franchise's league-leading 16-year playoff drought. In addition, Fox is more competent on defense than Reaves. The defensive side of the floor has been a significant weakness for the Lakers this season.

Overall, De'Arron Fox is a major upgrade over Austin Reaves on the Los Angeles Lakers. While LA would lose some three-point shooting, the added shot creation and defense would elevate this team. Nevertheless, this deal probably would not happen even if Los Angeles were open to dealing with Reaves. But this is an interesting report on how much JJ Redick's team values its starting shooting guard.