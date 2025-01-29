Expectations for Bronny James in his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers aren't too high, to say the least. The 55th overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft has spent the majority of the season either sitting at the end of the Lakers bench, only suiting up for the team during garbage time, or getting plenty of reps in the G-League. But on Tuesday night during LA's contest against the floundering Philadelphia 76ers, the much-ballyhooed son of LeBron James was thrust rather surprisingly into early action.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick decided to give Bronny some playing time at the 4:33 mark of the first quarter — his first time playing non-garbage time minutes since opening night, as pointed out by Dave McMenamin of ESPN. Perhaps Redick was looking for some athleticism and defense from the guard spot, and with Gabe Vincent on the injury report, Bronny fit the bill.

Through the first half of action, Bronny played five minutes. He recorded just one assist and he missed his one and only field-goal attempt thus far, a three-pointer. The Lakers, however, as a whole, have not been playing well, as they find themselves down by 16, 73-57, to a 76ers team that's without Joel Embiid and Paul George.

Lakers fans get doused with reality check after surprise early Bronny James appearance

Bronny James always gets the fans up on their feet. Every time he checks into the game, Lakers fans, or even supporters of the opposition, cheer him on, as they want nothing else but for James to flourish amid all the lofty expectations being placed on him.

However, James, at this point in his career, has plenty of work left to do before establishing himself as a rotation regular. And fans on X expressed this observation of theirs, as they pointed out that Tyrese Maxey and the 76ers took advantage of the matchup during his minutes out on the floor. For reference, the Lakers went -9 during his five minutes of play.

“JJ threw away this game by playing bronny you disrespected your opponent and now look what happened,” @LeotalksLakers wrote.

“Tyrese Maxey frying Bronny 😅,” @hilltopjay_ added.

“Since Bronny came in the lakers were outscored 60-38 #LALvsPHI,” @Patrick__29 furthered.

“JJ lost momentum for the team last night with the dumba** bench lineup. Then comes out and pulls that Bronny stunt. Worthless waste of air,” @24Dparks expressed.

Fans, however, should cut Bronny some slack, especially when he's been showing promise during his stints with the Lakers' G-League affiliate.