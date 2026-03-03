Unfortunately for former WWE United States Champion LA Knight, he suffered a major botch during the 2026 Elimination Chamber match, which even made Randy Orton break character.

At least he isn't taking it too hard. Knight took to his Instagram Stories to react to the viral moment, and it sounds like he is taking it on the chin.

“Haha it happens….” Knight conceded. “Yet even if I fall, I land on my feet.”

LA Knight comments on his stumble off the ropes in the Elimination Chamber “Haha it happens… yet even if I fall, I land on my feet.” pic.twitter.com/PWJnnY8oln — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) March 2, 2026

Knight has moved forward, and he would appear during the following episode of Monday Night RAW, serving as the driver of the ambulance for The Vision's Paul Heyman.

LA Knight's 2026 WWE Elimination Chamber botch

Knight had several losses at Elimination Chamber. First, he did not win the Elimination Chamber match. Second, he had a botch while trying to hit a top-rope elbow drop on Orton, the eventual winner.

He was the penultimate entrant in the match. Knight came in and made his mark. However, he was the second entrant eliminated, getting pinned by Logan Paul after the “Maverick” hit him with a low blow.

The other entrants in the match included younger stars like Je'Von Evans and Trick Williams. Former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was also in the Chamber.

Despite having never held a world championship, Knight is one of the most popular Superstars in WWE. He is a two-time United States Champion, having beaten Paul to win it the first time at the 2024 SummerSlam PLE.

He recently participated in the 2026 Royal Rumble. Knight entered the match in the 21st slot, eliminating The Vision's Austin Theory and Bronson Reed. He even eliminated Brock Lesnar with Rhodes' help before the “American Nightmare” eventually eliminated him.