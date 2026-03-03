The Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings will go head-to-head on Tuesday night. Devin Booker has been dealing with a hip injury. Is the Suns star playing tonight?

It was reported on February 21 that Booker would miss at least one week of action. It has now been over 10 days, so is Booker set to return? Here's everything we know about Devin Booker's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Kings.

Devin Booker's injury status vs. Kings

Booker is not listed on the NBA injury report. Barring any potential setbacks, Booker is expected to be available vs. the Kings.

Phoenix will enter play with a 34-26 record. The Suns are in seventh place in the Western Conference standings. The Kings are 14-48 and in last place in the West.

Phoenix is in a good position to earn a victory. Booker's expected return only further cements that statement.

When it comes to the question of if Devin Booker is playing tonight vs. the Kings, the answer is yes.

Suns' injury report

With Devin Booker set to be available, the Suns have four players listed on the injury report.

Khaman Maluach (right thumb sprain): Out

Dillon Brooks (left hand fracture): Out

Jordan Goodwin (left calf strain): Out

Kings' injury report

The Kings have six players on the injury report.