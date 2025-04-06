LOS ANGELES – Early in the 2024-25 season, fans of the Los Angeles Lakers were in awe of rookie wing Dalton Knecht. Despite falling to the mid-first round of the NBA Draft, Knecht was playing like one of the best players of this draft class. His play had come back down to earth a bit following the rescinded Mark Williams trade with the Charlotte Hornets, but he came up big during the Lakers' 124-108 win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Following the win, Dalton Knecht credited Markieff Morris with helping him stay ready and stay focused during his rookie season with the Lakers.

“It's real simple. I got good vets like ‘Kieff to be there,” Knecht said. “He's been with a lot of rookies, even kind of a similar situation he told me. Just always making sure you're ready when your name is called and go out there and just be you.”

Dalton Knecht's rookie season with the Lakers has had it's ups and downs, but he came through in a big way against the Pelicans. Despite being short-handed, the Pelicans were playing tough against the Lakers. Knecht came in off the bench and provided a key spark that went a long way towards getting the win.

Knecht finished with 12 points, the most he's scored since Mar. 20 against the Bucks when the Lakers sat most of their rotation. He was 5-of-10 from the field and 2-of-6 from the three-point line. After that performance, Lakers head coach JJ Redick acknowledged that the team feels Knecht can be key in the playoffs, as per Daniel Starkand of Lakers Nation.

Dalton Knecht's rookie season with Lakers

Knecht was garnering early Rookie of the Year talks considering his start this season. While those talks have since fizzled, he remains an intriguing option off the Lakers' bench.

When Rui Hachimura returned to the lineup following a knee injury, Knecht was the odd man out in the rotation. He did not play during the Lakers' loss to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. But with Hachimura sitting out on the second night of a back-to-back, Knecht had his number called.

After the game, he spoke more about his role and the confidence his teammates have in him.

“It's mainly just when my name is called, to go out there and be me, be ready to shoot,” Knecht said. “My teammates got my back every single time I step on the court. They want me to be aggressive. . shout out to all my vets.”

Knecht has appeared in 73 games as a rookie, including 15 starts, at a little over 19 minutes per game. He's been averaging 9.1 points and 2.8 assists with splits of 46.1 percent shooting from the field, 37 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75 percent shooting from the free-throw line. His skill-set is also a perfect fit alongside the playmaking trio of LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

“I think I fit good. I'm a shooter, and I don't only do that. I can go down and create my own shot and attack the rim,” Knecht said. “Also I play in the pick and roll with them so I just try and help them as much as I can.”