It's been a wild couple of weeks for Los Angeles Lakers sharpshooter Dalton Knecht, who was originally traded to the Charlotte Hornets for Mark Williams but then found himself back in Los Angeles after the trade was rescinded due to Williams failing his physical. Knecht is now competing at NBA All-Star weekend, having won the Rising Stars challenge on Friday and now getting an opportunity to face off against LeBron James on Sunday in the All-Star game.

Recently, Knecht shared some advice he got from former Laker and current Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell about how to navigate the highs and lows of life in the NBA.

“D-Lo, he gave me the best advice. Right after a game, just move on. Don’t care about how you did,” said Knecht, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN on Instagram. “Just move on because you got the next game coming towards you. No matter how high or how low that game was, you got to move on and be ready to play the next one and get better.”

Russell has also found himself consistently in the rumor mill throughout his career, having been traded from the Lakers to the Nets not once but twice, first in 2017 and now once again in 2025.

A strange situation for Dalton Knecht

Knecht now finds himself in the perhaps slightly awkward position of having to suit up for the organization that just tried to trade him. Still, there are some positives to the rescission of the trade, including being able to avoid the youth developmental wasteland that is the Hornets organization as well as being able to continue to learn from LeBron James and newly acquired Lakers star Luka Doncic.

It remains to be seen if Knecht's minutes will consistently go down in the wake of the Doncic move, as the Lakers now have more options on the perimeter and less options on the interior.

In any case, Knecht and James are scheduled to face off as part of the larger All-Star game tournament on Sunday evening from the Chase Center in San Francisco. The festivities are set to begin at 8:00 PM ET.