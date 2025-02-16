One of the biggest headlines that came out of the NBA trade deadline was the trade that actually did not happen. The Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers had a trade in place that would have sent Mark Williams to the Lakers and Dalton Knecht to the Hornets, among other pieces. The trade was ultimately rescinded due to the Lakers concerns over Williams’ long-term health. But despite reports that Hornets might file a protest over the failed trade, NBA commissioner Adam Silver confirmed they had not, as per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“No, Charlotte has not filed a protest of any kind,” Silver said during his annual All-Star press conference. “I think the larger issue is if there is a different standard of sort in terms of players passing physicals in trades. . .It’s something we should look at as a league.”

Following the Lakers’ blockbuster trade for Luka Doncic, trading Anthony Davis left them thin in the frontcourt. Acquiring Mark Williams in the Hornets trade, gave them a starting caliber center that was a perfect compliment alongside Doncic.

But with the trade being rescinded, the Lakers welcomed Dalton Knecht back into the fold, while turning their attention to the buyout market to address their center depth. Alex Len made his Lakers debut against Utah Jazz in the team’s final game before the All-Star break, and finished with four points, seven rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot.

On the Hornets’ side of things, Williams will presumably rejoin the team following the All-Star break. He has not played since the trade was rescinded. The last time Williams suited up for the Hornets was on Feb. 5, the day before the trade was initially announced.

In that game, he finished with six points, five rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes. What his future is with the Hornets after this season though is not certain.