One of the big questions currently surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers is how much time LeBron James has left as an NBA player. James has hinted at his impending retirement for several years now but has yet to show many signs of decline on the court as he enters yet another NBA season.

Recently, Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht was asked how much longer he sees the kid from Akron suiting up for the Lakers.

“He said he can play another 5, 10 years,” Knecht said, per TMZ.

“So, me and ‘Bron could run it for another five, 10 years. Why not?!”

The Lakers attempted to trade Dalton Knecht in exchange for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams ahead of this year's deadline but the deal ultimately fell through after Williams failed his physical, creating a bit of a potentially awkward situation between Knecht and the Lakers.

Article Continues Below

However, in limited playing time under head coach JJ Redick, Knecht showed plenty of flashes of the talent that allowed him to be a first round pick in this past NBA Draft.

The Lakers' major focus this offseason will likely revolve around finding a competent big man to pair up with James and co-star Luka Doncic. Los Angeles' lack of depth in that department was thoroughly exposed during their first round playoff loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, but there is some hope that if they are able to find a serviceable starting center, they could turn into a true juggernaut.

There figure to be some names on the free agent market that the Lakers could entertain to fill that void, or they could once again attempt to make a trade.

Whether Knecht would once again be included in that sort of deal remains to be seen, but one thing that seems certain at this point is that LeBron James won't be slowing down anytime soon.