LOS ANGELES – Coming into the offseason, one of the Los Angeles Lakers’ most obvious needs was a starting center. While Jaxson Hayes filled in admirably following the Anthony Davis trade, the playoffs showed he is more suited to being a reserve center. With little to no trade assets to acquire what they needed, the Lakers potentially struck gold in free agency with the signing of Deandre Ayton.

Deandre Ayton is expected to slot in as the Lakers starting center this season, and his critics around the NBA world have speculated that this is potentially his last chance in the NBA. During his time with the Portland Trail Blazers, the team reportedly took issue with some of Ayton’s behavior. Now with the Lakers, Ayton is well aware of the perception of him and he’s heard his doubters suggesting that this is final chance in the NBA.

“This is the biggest opportunity I can say, in my career. Some people say it’s my last leg, some people say it’s my last chance. This is an opportunity I can say I’m truly not going to take for granted,” Ayton said during Media Day. “It’s almost like a wounded animal. I feel all the tension and I know where I’m at.”

“I’ve been in the gym every day. Like I say, I’m somewhere where it counts now,” Ayton continued. “And I’m happy that everybody gets to see it. I’m happy where as a player, as myself, I get a chance to prove something big on a big stage.”

Article Continues Below

The last time that Ayton was on a team that had major playoff aspirations was with the Phoenix Suns a few years ago. In 2020-21, the Suns made a remarkable run to the NBA Finals with Ayton playing a key role as the starting center. Although the former No. 1 overall pick has never been an All-Star, his numbers during his final years with the Suns were All-Star caliber.

Even last season with the Blazers, Ayton still produced consistently albeit only appearing in 40 games. He averaged 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals in a little over 30 minutes per game. He shot 56.6 percent from the field.

This season, Ayton will be alongside a major pick-and-roll playmaking threat in Luka Doncic. He thrived the last time he had such a teammate in Chris Paul back with the Suns.

“I’ve proven myself that I dominate best with playmakers. I’m here once again. I’m much older now, the game is much easier to me,” Ayton said. “Just playing alongside Luka is going to make a lot of things easier. It’s the true nature of the game, and really just to emphasize that even more.”