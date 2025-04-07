LeBron James is keeping his health in check following the Los Angeles Lakers' dominant win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night.

In 34 minutes of action, James finished with a stat line of 19 points, seven assists and three rebounds. He shot 9-of-16 from the field, which includes making his lone attempts from beyond the arc.

James reflected on the importance of the win after the game, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. However, he is being mindful of his availability as the Lakers prepare for an upcoming back-to-back. He also made sure to mention his podcast with Steve Nash in the process.

“We got that dub out the way, now I'm going to go shoot ‘Mind the Game’ with Steve Nash. So, let’s get there when we get there,” James said.

What's next for LeBron James, Lakers

Taking down the Oklahoma City Thunder, especially in blowout fashion, is huge for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers have plenty of momentum as they near the end of the regular season, preparing for the postseason. They don't have an automatic spot yet but they are getting close as they build their case as potential title contenders following Sunday's win.

Aside from James, five other players scored in double-digits for the Lakers. Luka Doncic led the way with 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists. He shot 11-of-20 from the field, including 5-of-11 from downtown. Austin Reaves followed suit with 20 points and three assists, Dorian Finney-Smith put up 14 points and seven rebounds, while Gabe Vincent provided 12 points and three assists.

Los Angeles improved to a 48-30 record on the season, holding the third spot in the Western Conference standings. They trail the Houston Rockets by three games for the second seed.

Following Sunday's win, the Lakers will have another rematch on the road against the Thunder. They will face off on April 8 at 8 p.m. ET.