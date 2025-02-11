Hall of Famer and Dallas Mavericks icon Dirk Nowitzki plans to be at tonight’s clash between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz. He’ll watch his ex-teammate, Luka Doncic, make his first appearance donning the purple and gold for the Lakers.

NBA insider Marc Stein, shared the news on X (formerly Twitter). “Dirk Nowitzki, I’m told, will attend tonight’s game in Los Angeles to be present at the Laker debut of his close friend and former teammate Luka Doncic.” according to Stein.

Expand Tweet

Luka Doncic's debut in Los Angeles

Doncic is set to make his Lakers debut tonight after sitting out the first three games following his official move to the team on Feb. 2. The 25-year-old star was initially listed as questionable for the game, but just hours before tip-off, his status shifted to probable. While there’s no official confirmation yet, all signs point to him stepping onto the court.

In one of the most stunning trades in NBA history, Doncic was dealt to the Lakers from the Mavericks on Feb. 1 in exchange for former Lakers superstar Anthony Davis. The blockbuster move continues to dominate conversations across the league, leaving fans and analysts still reeling from its impact.

Doncic, alongside teammates Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris from the Dallas Mavericks, were involved in a three-team deal. As part of the agreement, the Lakers shipped forward Anthony Davis, guard Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round selection to the Mavericks, while guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and a future second-round choice were traded to the Utah Jazz.

The Lakers took the court without Doncic and LeBron James during Saturday’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers. Despite their absence, the team delivered a win lead by a 45 point explosion from Austin Reaves.

The Mavericks played their first home game on Sunday without either Doncic or Nowitzki since April 1998. Nowitzki, the most iconic player in Dallas franchise history, was enshrined in the NBA Hall of Fame in 2023.

Dirk Nowitzki's relationship with Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic and Dirk Nowitzki shared the court for just one season in Dallas, yet their bond remains strong. Nowitzki’s final year in the league coincided with Doncic’s debut during the 2018-19 campaign. Doncic's stellar first year earned him the Rookie of the Year award.

Dirk Nowitzki has consistently lauded Dončić over the years, not just for his exceptional skill but also for his remarkable basketball intelligence on the court. Nowitzki has frequently described him as mature and insightful well beyond his age.

Nowitzki spent his entire 21-year career with the Mavericks, and many assumed Doncic would follow a similar path. However, despite leading the team to the NBA Finals last season and reaching the conference finals twice, the Mavericks decided he wasn’t the player they needed him to be.

Now, Doncic finds himself in a Lakers uniform, and it’s anticipated he’ll stay in Los Angeles for the remainder of his career. The buzz surrounding his debut has reached unprecedented levels, with fans eagerly awaiting his first appearance on the court.