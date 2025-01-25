Former NBA star Dwight Howard is giving his two cents on how a search is going for the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers are reportedly looking to add a front court player, and Howard has thoughts on how the search is going.

“It ain’t that hard to find a center,” Howard said on X, formerly Twitter. He followed up that statement with a sleepy emoji.

Howard clearly isn't too happy about how the Lakers are handling the search. Los Angeles star Anthony Davis has expressed his desire for the team to add a center to the mix. Davis wants to move into the role of more of a power forward for the squad.

Howard's words could be interpreted two ways. First, that he is actually interested in joining the Lakers and playing center. Howard hasn't played in the NBA for a few years, last suiting up in the 2021-22 campaign. He then went overseas, and played a bit longer. Interestingly, Howard hasn't officially retired.

Howard could also be criticizing the Lakers for not doing more to appease Davis, but that's just speculation. Los Angeles is now 24-18 on the season.

Could Dwight Howard be the answer for the Lakers?

The possibility of Howard joining the Lakers is certainly interesting. In his prime, Howard was a dominant player in the NBA. He is known as a strong defender who can also rebound and score close to the basket at will.

Howard already suited up for the Lakers at three different times in his career. In each stint, he played for the team for just one season. The former NBA big man was on the 2020 team that won the NBA championship. It was the only time in Howard's career that he won a ring.

The center can clearly play, but it's uncertain if the Lakers would want to take another chance on him. He's been named the NBA Defensive Player of the Year three times, and finished as the NBA blocks leader twice. That all happened a long time ago for Howard though. He hasn't officially played since the 2022-23 season, with the Taoyuan Leopards.

The Lakers are making a push this season to be one of the top teams in the Western Conference. The tandem of Davis with LeBron James still has plenty of pep, despite James being near the end of his career.

Los Angeles has won two games in a row. The team's next game is on Saturday night against Golden State. The Warriors are 22-22 on the year.