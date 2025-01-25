LeBron James is not getting any younger, and with his retirement approaching, the Los Angeles Lakers know that time is not on their side to snag another championship. For the past few seasons, the Lakers have failed to replicate their accomplishments inside the NBA Bubble, with the exception being their successful NBA Cup run in 2023.

But in the NBA Playoffs, things haven't been so bright, given that Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets have consistently gotten in the way of the Lakers' campaigns. Given that the Lakers are in the fifth seed with a 23-18 record under coach JJ Redick, everyone knows that there are still some missing pieces in the roster composition that need to be filled. In order to address their personnel needs, the team's front office needs to have this dream scenario done.

LA has glaring holes in the roster

With the Purple and Gold basically running it back with the same roster this year, it isn't surprising that their needs have been relatively the same. To this day, Davis continues to plead for the front office to pair him with a serviceable center despite his emerging as a top-five center in the league today. It certainly makes sense, as the Lakers have been successful in the past pairing him with the likes of JaVale McGee or Dwight Howard, en route to the 2020 NBA championship.

As a result, finding another big man could be the missing piece to the puzzle, especially with Nikola Jokic haunting the Purple and Gold for the past few seasons. The Lakers already have Jaxon Hayes, Christian Koloko, and newly signed big man Trey Jemison. However, they still have limitations that prevent Los Angeles from unlocking a new level.

On the other hand, the Purple and Gold made some noise by finally parting ways with D'Angelo Russell for the second time in order to acquire Dorian Finney-Smith. Finney-Smith has already made a tremendous impact by addressing the team's perimeter defense. However, a drawback of the deal has been the team's need for a floor general with Russell's departure.

With the trade deadline approaching, the Lakers front office has their work cut out to fill some holes in their roster. With James' window soon to close, the Lakers must move now for the team to possibly secure another title run.

The Lakers finally land Jonas Valanciunas

Lakers receive: Jonas Valanciunas ($9.9 million)

Wizards receive: Gabe Vincent ($11 million) and two 2025 second round draft picks (LAL)

Ever since the offseason, Jonas Valanciunas has been a strong target for the Lakers. His size, rebounding, and interior presence would be perfect alongside Anthony Davis. However, with the Lithuanian center signing an extension with the Washington Wizards, the team had to patiently wait until December 15 of last year to pursue him. But fast forward to today, and the Lakers have yet to materialize his acquisition.

As a result, it would be a dream for the team to finally get Valanciunas' services. The Lakers are probably hoping for the Wizards to agree to flip their 6-foot-11 big man for Gabe Vincent and a pair of second-round draft picks. Vincent has been disappointing since wearing the Purple and Gold uniform, and losing him wouldn't take a hit in the Lakers' current rotation. Furthermore, a pair of second-round draft picks should boost Washington's draft capital, which is something a rebuilding team can make use of.

Valanciunas' presence would be a huge boost to the Lakers' title hopes. He would also be another big body the team can throw at the likes of Jokic or Joel Embiid. But more importantly, this also takes off a huge chunk of the burden off of an injury-riddled Davis to man the center position. Valanciunas is averaging 11.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks for the 2024-25 season.

Filling the D'Angelo Russell void with Collin Sexton

Lakers receive: Colin Sexton ($18.4 million)

Jazz receive: Jarred Vanderbilt ($10.7 million), Max Christie ($7.1 million), and Cam Reddish ($2.5 million)

The trade for Finney-Smith has left the Lakers with a huge hole in their point guard position. In order to address that need on the second unit, or when James and Austin Reeves are off the court, a Collin Sexton acquisition would be an ideal scenario for the Los Angeles.

The Jazz are currently trying to move on from their veterans, including Sexton. Sexton should automatically generate some offense for the Lakers, and his outside shooting would be a welcome sight. If there's anyone who can fill the shoes of Russell, it would be Sexton. The former NBA All-Rookie Second Team player is tallying 18.3 points per game while making a career-high 41.7 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

In order for the Lakers to pursue Sexton, the team could offer Max Christie, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Cam Reddish, assuming the Jazz opt to waive two players. Vanderbilt and Reddish have been disappointing with the Purple and Gold this season. The former has been restricted with injuries, while the latter never materialized as a premiere two-way player. The biggest catch for the Lakers would be giving up Christie, who's a young player that has shown tremendous upside under coach Redick.

Nonetheless, it would be difficult for the Jazz to refuse a haul of young players who are 25 and under, given that they're heading for a rebuild. On the other hand, the Lakers would get a tremendous offensive boost if Sexton could replicate his play with the Lakers, making such a deal incredibly enticing.