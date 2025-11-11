The Washington Commanders are crossing the Atlantic without their most important player.

As the team prepares for its Week 11 matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Madrid, Spain, the team's official social media account posted on X, formerly Twitter, that quarterback Jayden Daniels will not travel with the squad. This is the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in Spain.

Washington’s announcement on Daniels came just hours before the team’s flight.

“The following players will not travel with the team to Madrid tonight and have been ruled out for Sunday's game: QB Jayden Daniels (left elbow), WR Treylon Burks (finger), LB Ale Kaho (concussion) and CB Trey Amos (fibula),” the Commanders wrote.

The update ends speculation about Daniels’ availability and sets the stage for Marcus Mariota to once again start under center in what has suddenly become a crucial game for Washington’s fading season.

The Commanders enter Week 11 reeling from a 44-22 road loss to the Detroit Lions. That was their fifth straight defeat, which dropped them to 3-7. Offensive inconsistency and turnovers have plagued the team since Daniels went down in Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, they will face the challenge of adjusting to an offense led by a backup overseas.

Mariota, of course, is a seasoned veteran. He will lead a Washington team missing several key contributors, including wide receiver Treylon Burks, linebacker Ale Kaho, and cornerback Trey Amos. The Dolphins, fresh off a stunning 30-13 upset win over the Buffalo Bills, enter as slight favorites. They will look to ride their momentum into Madrid.

An MRI reportedly revealed no ligament damage or need for surgery on Daniels’ dislocated left elbow. That's positive news that prevented the team from placing him on injured reserve. The Commanders plan to re-evaluate him following their Week 12 bye. This leaves the door open for a potential late-season return depending on his recovery and the team’s playoff position.

Still, with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, the Commanders face an uphill battle in Madrid. For now, all eyes turn to Mariota and whether he can steady a team desperate to stop its slide on one of the NFL’s groundbreaking international stages this year.