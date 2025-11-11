There is a job opening in the Big Apple after the New York Giants sacked coach Brian Daboll on Monday amid their woeful campaign, which has them currently languishing at the bottom of the NFC.

There is reportedly an early favorite to fill the job vacancy: Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin.

If he does land the job, Kiffin will have his hands full in trying to correct the path of the Giants, who have only been to the playoffs once in the last eight years.

At least, familiarity won't be much of a problem for the 50-year-old coach, as he would be reunited with quarterback Jaxson Dart, whom he mentored at Ole Miss for three years.

Fans, however, have mixed reactions regarding the possible reunion of Kiffin and Dart in New York.

“Lane Kiffin to the Giants is picking up steam. Would make sense,” said @BeatinTheBookie.

“Now that I have accepted that FSU won't do the adult thing, I am now just praying the Giants hire Lane Kiffin,” added @nynole55.

“If (Jon) Gruden wasn't suing the NFL, he would be my choice hands down. Unfortunately, he's going to wind up somewhere in the SEC. Lane Kiffin is worth the call, but NYC is not a fit for him. Maybe the lure of Dart would help,” wrote @ndirish79.

“@Giants should hire one man and one man only: Lane Kiffin,” posted @CBees_knees.

“The Giants hiring Lane Kiffin to be HC would be the most entertaining outcome,” commented @HaydenWinks.

The Giants are tied with the New Orleans Saints for the worst record in the NFC at 2-8 and the second-worst overall in the NFL behind the Tennessee Titans, who have only won once.

Kiffin, who coached the Oakland Raiders from 2007 to 2008, is also being linked to other college teams, including Florida and LSU, among others.