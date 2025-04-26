After a tumultuous pre-draft process for Shedeur Sanders out of the Colorado football program, his NFL future has finally been revealed. After sliding all the way to Day 3 of the 2025 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns have selected Sanders with the No. 144 pick in the fifth round.

Sanders would first make his mark with HBCU Jackson State before transferring with his father and head coach Deion Sanders to the Buffaloes. Spending the last two seasons with the Big 12 program, his senior season saw him throw for 4,134 yards to go along with 37 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Shedeur Sanders' scouting report

Many teams had reported interest in Sanders ahead of the draft, and there was good reason why, as he showed many positives that can translate to the NFL level. However, his game also worries some due to his mechanics and discipline. Looking at NFL.com's scouting report written by Lance Zierlein, he echoes the same sentiments, though making sure to mention his “savvy and accuracy.”

“Sanders possesses a baseline of poise, savvy, and accuracy, traits that are integral in becoming an NFL starter,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s slow-twitch with standard arm talent and a longer release, but he worked around those limitations with anticipation and accuracy. Average velocity and slower rip times mean tighter windows against faster athletes, so throwing off-platform or trying to do more than his arm talent allows is ill-advised.”

“He’s tough and willing to take the hit to complete the throw once he’s locked into his target,” Zierlein continued. “Sanders is pocket mobile and finds clean alternate launch points, but he often creates pressure and sacks with undisciplined pocket drops. The tape says he has the necessary qualities to become a solid game manager if he can operate with better discipline and play to his strengths.”

It remains to be seen how Sanders will translate to the NFL, but for now, it will be under the guidance of the Browns, who also selected quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round on Friday night.