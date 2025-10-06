The Los Angeles Lakers have already begun preparing for LeBron James' future retirement as evidenced by their big commitment to Luka Doncic, but many fans around the globe are not quite ready to see the four-time Finals MVP put a bow on his legendary NBA career.

Well, speculation is running rampant after he posted a video announcing that “The Second Decision” is coming soon. Since the new campaign tips off in almost two weeks, many people are expecting James to reveal that the 2025-26 season will be his last as he embarks on a farewell tour throughout the league.

Commissioner Adam Silver and the NBA's partners would certainly want to milk the sports icon's retirement as much as possible, so a public declaration in advance is perfectly plausible. However, there are multiple red flags that suggest this has nothing to do with his future playing status. For one, James dropped a similar teaser just a few months ago.

The 40-year-old posted a video of a mock press conference in June posing the question of “what's next,” only for the answer to be an Amazon-based advertising campaign. Oct. 7 marks Prime Day, the company's annual sales event, so it is very possible that James is once again getting everyone worked up as part of a business arrangement with the online shopping behemoth.

“For those wondering, LeBron James has a big deal with Amazon, and Prime Day starts tomorrow,” ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel posted on X. “Not a coincidence.”

Furthermore, the NBA will be streaming on Amazon starting this year. The Lakers will face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, Oct. 24 in a Prime Video doubleheader, ushering in a new era of hoops coverage. There is simply too much evidence to ignore. Though, for the fans who do not buy that scenario, there are other theories floating around on social media.

What could LeBron James have planned?

In addition to jump-starting Prime Day, this Tuesday is also National Taco Day.

James' connection to the beloved Mexican dish is on the internet for all to see, via his viral Taco Tuesday Instagram Lives and 2024 Taco Bell commercials with comedian Jason Sudeikis, so it would not be a shocker to see the man break out a Crunchy Supreme amid all the retirement buzz.

“All this and it’s going to be about tacos,” @SleeperPistons commented. It does not sound that crazy, does it?

Others predict that the 13-time First Team All-NBA selection will announce his foray into streaming. He did just appear on Twitch phenomenon Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3, making such an endeavor fairly believable. “My GOAT bout to retire and become a streamer,” @big_business bemoaned.

An Amazon Prime promotion seems like the most plausible outcome, but regardless of what James unveils in the near future, he has ensured that people will remain glued to whatever he has planned next. And even if “The Second Decision” has nothing to do with retirement, fans should still go into the new season under the presumption that the all-time scoring leader is in the twilight of his career.

But if James once again under-delivers on one of these teasers, then none of his “stay-tuned” posts will carry much weight moving forward. In the meantime, LA will try to live in the moment and soak up the remainder of his time in the Land of Purple and Gold and The Association.