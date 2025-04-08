LeBron James made a subtle but symbolic change ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 134-127 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on March 29 — one inspired by teammate Austin Reaves. In an effort to shift momentum after a rough stretch and a shocking loss to the Chicago Bulls two days earlier, James turned to a new look: a headband.

In the visitors locker room at FedEx Forum, Reaves noticed James had matched his look.

“He looked at me and said, ‘Oh, you wearing a headband?'” James told ESPN. “I said, ‘Yeah, you know, s—, I've been a little bit out of rhythm. I need to change the energy in this b—-.'

“And I said, ‘It worked for you.'”

James delivered a well-rounded performance in the win, posting 25 points, eight assists, six rebounds, three steals, and a block. The victory helped Los Angeles reset following the dramatic buzzer-beater by Josh Giddey that sank them in Chicago.

Austin Reaves’ headband started as a joke during Lakers’ rough stretch

Mar 29, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) reacts with forward LeBron James (23) during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
Reaves, however, had been wearing the headband for months. He first broke it out in December, during a difficult stretch when the Lakers had fallen to 10th in the Western Conference following a 2-7 slide. The 26-year-old said the idea came from a desire to lighten the mood.

“I just remember when everybody got back, everybody was kind of just in a fog,” Reaves said. “So I randomly was like, ‘F— it, I'm going to put a headband on and see if I can make somebody smile.'”

Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt said the look made a difference in the locker room.

“It definitely was a tough time for us,” Vanderbilt told ESPN. “Coming off of that road trip, it was pretty nasty, so it kind of lightened the mood up a little bit. But that's just him. He's a good guy, good teammate. Always positive and just being a light and a joy to our team.”

Reaves recalled the initial reaction.

“They all just looked at me like I was crazy and just started laughing,” he said. “I was like, ‘Well, I accomplished my goal.'”

Reaves thrives as the LakeShow surge, drawing high praise from rival executive

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) gestures after scoring against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center.
Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Since that moment, the Lakers have gone 34-19, with Reaves playing some of his best basketball of the season. Among his highlights are a game-winning layup against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day, a career-high 45-point performance in a win over the Indiana Pacers, and a 31-point, eight-assist, seven-rebound outing in the win over Memphis.

Reaves is averaging 20.2 points, 5.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game on 45.8% shooting from the field and 37.4% from three across 70 games. Over the past 15 contests, he has increased his production to 25.5 points, 5.8 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 50.8% from the field and 41.3% from three.

In the same feature, a Western Conference executive called Reaves “the best undrafted player since Ben Wallace,” further illustrating the guard’s rising stature in the league.

The Lakers (48-30) will face the NBA-best Oklahoma City Thunder (64-14) on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. ET in the second game of their mini-series. The Lakers routed the Thunder 126-109 on Sunday, gaining separation in the Western Conference standings. The win put Los Angeles 1.5 games ahead of the Denver Nuggets (47-32) and two games ahead of the Golden State Warriors (46-32) in the race for the No. 3 seed.