The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2025 offseason with their sights set on a center. They eventually signed Deandre Ayton to pair alongside Luka Doncic after weeks of speculation. That addition overshadowed one of the more underrated signings Los Angeles made early in free agency. Much to Austin Reaves' joy, the Lakers brought in Jake LaRavia.

After two and a half seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, LaRavia and his expiring contract were sent to the Sacramento Kings. He averaged just under seven points per game, good enough for Los Angeles to offer him a two-year, $12 million deal. He enters his fourth NBA season as a key piece of the Lakers' bench unit.

One player happy to play with LaRavia is Reaves. The guard recruited the Kings wing long before free agency kicked off and his efforts bore fruit. After the 23-year-old's arrival to Los Angeles, Reaves took to social media to give LaRavia a welcome message.

LaRavia joins the Lakers young core, even if he is not as valuable as Doncic or Reaves. Los Angeles is still trying to make moves this summer, but their newest additions appear ready to go. Ayton expressed his excitement about playing with Doncic, something that LaRavia will also benefit from.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick has his work cut out for him this season. After a disappointing playoff exit in 2025, the pressure is on to make the most of the end of LeBron James' career. With Doncic's potential contract extension looming, Los Angeles' attention has shifted into the future.

LaRavia has a chance to be a part of that growth alongside Reaves and Doncic. However, his two-year deal gives the Lakers flexibility to pursue stars with a max slot in 2027's free agency. For now, though, he will play for Los Angeles and Reaves, getting the opportunity to show that he is a long-term fit in the purple and gold.

